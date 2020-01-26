LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Superheroes could be seen along River Road on Sunday afternoon in support of a local homeless organization.
The Levee Restaurant hosted the annual "Heroes for the Homeless" on Sunday. The annual event features live music, silent auctions, dancing and a costume contest.
The fundraiser benefits the Coalition for the Homeless, which helps young people transition from shelters into their own homes.
Event organizer Jill Koeppel said the event gets bigger each year.
"Louisville is an awesome city and the word has spread and everyone has jumped up to help," she said. "This is a big deal. You see it when you drive downtown."
