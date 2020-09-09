LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an instant, a head-on crash changed the life of a teenager in Clarksville, Indiana.
The crash occurred Sunday morning on Charlestown Road near Sunset Drive in New Albany and left Elijah Dowell, 17, hurt and in shock.
"I could see my bone and then my ankle," he said. "Couldn't move my ankle, and then I saw the engine smoking, so I needed to get out but I couldn't."
Dowell was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital with broken bones, including a shattered foot. His parents are just thankful their son survived.
"The pictures of the car when you see it — it feels like it should've been worse for him," said Dowell's father, Jay Dowell. "Thank God it wasn't."
The recovery process will take some time for Dowell, a junior at Renaissance Academy who plays basketball and tennis at Clarksville High. He had hoped to make all-conference this year.
"I guess I'm gonna be in a wheelchair for the next three months," Dowell said. "I'm not sure how long until I'm fully healthy."
"(We're) sick over him losing, you know, not being able to be who he's supposed to be," Dowell's mother, Bryana Dowell, said trough tears. "But he's gonna come back stronger."
Things could have been a lot worse, Dowell's parents said, had they not followed up on a notice they received in the mail recently.
"We actually got a recall a couple of weeks ago on his car, so we just actually took it a couple weeks ago to get his air bags totally redone," Dowell's father said. "Thank God for that."
The family is also thankful for all the support they're receiving, including a GoFundMe page set up by a friend and neighbor.
"Pretty much seems like this whole community has reached out to us at one time or another or said something on Facebook, so it's kind of overwhelming there's that many people out there that get back to you," Dowell's father said. "We're thankful for it, and we've seen all the prayers, so we want to tell everybody thanks."
Another teen was in the car with Dowell and suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The driver of the other car involved in the collision, Billy Wilson, 29, was charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury. After being cleared by medical staff, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.
As of Tuesday, police said drug and alcohol results are pending, but the Dowells have a message for anyone who thinks about drinking and driving.
"The selfishness of someone to do that is awful," Dowell's mother said, "so don't drink and drive."
