LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday morning started like any other for Jamesetta Townsend when she walked to her front door to turn off her porch light.
"I just went, 'AHHH!' and then I hollered for my husband," she said. "He came and looked and said, 'What is that?'"
"When I first saw it, I thought it was a lizard or something," explained Weotheries Townsend.
The couple then called their son, Terrance, who came outside and quickly solved the mystery, much to the couple's surprise.
🐊A SCALY SURPRISE | A Shawnee homeowner's morning routine was interrupted by a surprise guest. Today on @WDRBNews she shares her reaction to finding an alligator on her front steps and how wildlife experts believe the unwanted visitor wandered into her yard. pic.twitter.com/uvnjRzrwwi— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) September 6, 2023
"He came out and looked and said, 'that's an alligator!' So he took a picture and then we started calling the zoo and started calling around," said Jamesetta. "I didn't know who to call."
Eventually the Townsends got a hold of both animal control and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, who sent experts out to wrangle the three-foot alligator.
While waiting for the animal experts to arrive, the Townsend family was told to keep an eye on the reptile because it would likely move once the sun came out.
Jamesetta said that's exactly what happened and the family watched as the gator crawled toward a fence line by their neighbor's home.
"It was trying to get through the fence but Terrance went and got the water hose so he could spray it so that it would stay where it was," she said.
Elizabeth Madden lives next door and was caught by surprise when a WDRB News crew walked up and asked, "Have you heard about this alligator?"
"Gator! What gator?" Madden asked.
Madden told WDRB News she got home late Tuesday evening from an out-of-town conference and had no idea something had happened.
When she saw the video showing animal experts wrangling the reptile, she recognized her home and fence immediately.
"It's an alligator in Kentucky," she said. "This is the kind of grass you don't have in the country because it's going to get you a good snake or something, but never an alligator, no. I'm shocked, I have no idea where he came from. This is odd."
On Wednesday, Madden and some other neighbors gathered in front of Jamesetta's yard to ask about the odd encounter.
"Was he aggressive at all?" asked Madden.
"No. I'd been more aggressive than it was," joked Jamesetta.
A spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife told WDRB News, "Kentucky Fish and Wildlife occasionally receives reports of alligators and caimans in the state. There are reasons why we have laws in place prohibiting the importation of exotic and inherently dangerous animals. Two reasons are potential transmission of diseases and introduction of species that can harm Kentucky's native wildlife, people, pets or livestock."
The statement went on to say, "Alligators don't make good pets, as even a smaller one can injure a person. When an alligator grows beyond a person's capacity to care for it, oftentimes it gets released into the wild, and then it becomes a potential danger to others."
Madden and the Townsends said they were glad this gator wasn't in a chomping mood.
"That's very dangerous, very dangerous," Madden. "We could've came out and I could've been home and he might've or could've attacked or anything. I really hope they're able to find out his source of residence... before my house."
Jamesetta said she was thankful the gator didn't make a visit a day earlier when she had spent hours in the backyard grilling for Labor Day.
"We had a big turtle, we had a white rat, it's just always something happening," she said. "I just pray I don't see a bear next back here."
Jamesetta said she is thankful the experts were able to safely remove the reptile, but said she will still be weary going near the plants she has growing near her backyard.
Madden agreed stating she has plans to have her grass cut soon, adding, "I just hope he doesn't have a mom too close."
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say an investigation remains ongoing which will determine what will happen to the gator next. A spokesperson said conservation officers "made efforts to locate the owner of the alligator by knocking on some doors in the area," but said there are no leads.
Anyone with information is asked to text "TIP411" with their message, or call their local Kentucky State Police post to be connected with the appropriate officials.
