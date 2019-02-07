HHS hoping to eliminate new HIV infections in specific hard-hit areas, including Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aims to end the HIV epidemic by targeting areas where it's hitting hardest, including Kentucky.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hopes to eliminate new HIV infections by directing more money to communities affected.
It will be used to add resources and technology.
The government wants to start with 48 specific counties and seven states. Besides Kentucky, they include Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Data helped identify areas with the highest number of new diagnoses and states with the heaviest rural HIV burden.
