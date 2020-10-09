LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana gun shops are seeing brisk business, and state agencies are struggling to keep up with concealed carry permit applications.
"There’s a six-week wait to get fingerprinted," said Tim Capeheart, of American Shooters Indoor Gun Range in Clarksville, Indiana.
The Hoosier State ranks third in the nation for the share of residents with a concealed carry permit, but Capeheart said he’s never seen a surge like this.
The demand is being driven primarily by women, which, Capeheart said, is unusual.
From the pandemic to protests, more women want to be able to defend themselves, gun enthusiasts say.
Some customers come in for training with with guns they’ve owned for a long time but never touched before.
"Every class is booked … two months out," Capeheart said.
Some women come in so scared of guns they’re in tears, he said. After taking classes, however, they end up loving carrying a weapon.
Janet Kelley, a pistol-packing pastor from Corydon, Indiana, said when female gun neophytes come to the gun range they often watch her to see how she fares with handling her weapon.
The holes on her targets show she’s no novice, and she encourages other people to pick up weapons.
"I highly recommend it for building confidence," she said, "for safety if you ever will need it."
The high demand has made guns and ammunition hard to come by, especially 9 mm shells. That has prompted some gun enthusiasts to switch to the more accessible .22 caliber.
Capeheart said whatever the caliber, women outshoot men most of the time.
"They listen. … They don’t have egos that get in the way," he said.
Kentucky has a much lower share of residents with concealed carry permits, but unlike in Indiana, people in Kentucky can carry weapons openly without any permit.
