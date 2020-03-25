LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The athletic director and varsity boys basketball coach at Crothersville High School was arrested Wednesday on charges he sent "inappropriate messages" to a 14-year-old female student at the school.
Gregory Kilgore, 52, was taken into custody in Jennings County just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. On March 18, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department received a tip that an employee at Crothersville High School sent inappropriate messages to a girl at the school.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kilgore asked the girl in January if he could follow her on social media. The girl told investigators she thought the request was related to sports at the school. Soon thereafter, he began messaging her, but the girl said it never got sexual until this week.
Kilgore said in one message that he'd had "too many beers," the probable cause affidavit says, and "I bet we'd have fun." He also sent the girl two eggplant emojis and a peach emoji, which can contextually be sexual references. He told the girl he's a perverted old man, the probable cause affidavit says, and that she's a bad girl to be so young.
The girl took screenshots of the messages and showed them to her mother.
Along with the Jackson County Department of Child Services, the sheriff's department's investigation led to Kilgore. He was arrested and charged with felony child solicitation. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who knows any additional information about the case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 812-358-2141.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.