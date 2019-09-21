LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - U of L wasn’t battling it on the field at home Saturday – instead their turf was taken by thousands of high school band members.
The 2019 bands of American Regional Marching Band Championship took over Cardinal stadium bringing more than 5,000 students with it. The last time the event was in Louisville was 2014.
Marching bands from several regional states – some as far away as Arkansas – performed their best number in front of a panel of nationally-recognized music educators and band experts.
More than 6,000 parents filled the stands to proudly watch their children perform.
Music For All is a non-profit educational organization that has been creating life-changing experiences through music for bands, choirs, and orchestras nationwide.
It’s a time where the students perform a stage many have only dreamed of.
“Parents are really excited to see them, we are excited to see them. This is our first weekend of the season, and I think that just really drives and amps up the quality of the event ,” said contest director Laura Blake.
It’s a competition Louisville Christian Academy student Cameron Taylor believes is worth all the time and hard work.
“This is more of an athletic event than a sport – we see a difference in it but definitely takes a lot of energy and skill to be able to do it,” said Taylor who plans on attending University of Kentucky next year with a major in music education.
The rehearsal schedule for the competition is grueling. Three weeks of nine to 12 hours days – often in the blazing heat.
“Like when we all go to warm ups it’s like ‘good luck.’ Everyone understands how hard it is or how hot it might be that day of how brutal it is out there sometimes – we all get that and so we all like to support each other,” Taylor said.
While the competition may be tough, the overall message of the event stresses the importance of music education in schools – a subject that can often be sliced in budget cuts.
“[The students] get to experience this,” said Mary Rebidue, a music teacher visiting from Arkansas. “A lot of kids don’t even get to go out of the state in your high school and it’s just a great experience.”
The competitions will all wrap up at the national grand champion finals in Indianapolis in November.
