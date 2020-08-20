LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The high school football season is about to start for some southern Indiana teams, including a matchup Friday between Floyd Central and Jeffersonville.
When the teams take the field at under the lights at Scott Field and Weigleb Stadium, the game will look a little different.
Jake Grangier, a freshman at Floyd Central, said he's looking forward to his first year on the sidelines as team manager.
"I'm pretty excited. I hope we win," he said. "I thought it was going to get shutdown as soon as it started."
Jeff Cerqueira athletic director at Floyd Central, said things might be different, but there's still a lot of excitement about the return of Friday Night Lights.
"There's obviously a lot of excitement just because of everyone not being able to get out there and do a lot," he said. "Friday night lights is all about the kids and the programs that go along with it: the cheerleaders, the dancers, the bands. So, they're all going to still be a big part of that."
The stadium holds 4,000 people but there will only be at 25% capacity for Friday's game.
"We're taking precautions to have plenty of room, and people can social distance and still feel like they're in a safe area," Cerqueira said.
Everyone will also be required to wear masks and school officials said they'll be adding other guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Hand-sanitizing stations will be at all the gates, at the concession stands, just outside the restrooms," Cerqueira. "We brought in some porta potties for the visiting team so they won't have to come over to this side."
Cerqueira said they're also counting on fans to do their part.
"We ask that you come and realize that you have to mask up," he said. "Even if you feel like you can social distance, we are required to have everyone here to mask up. Like I said, the kids have done their part to get to this point and be able to play. We're just asking fans to do the same thing."
Grangier appreciates everything being done to keep people safe. He hopes it pays off and the season ends with a win, not another COVID-19 spike.
"It would be really cool," he said.
School officials say fans will also be allowed to bring in lawn chairs to help with seating and social distancing.
