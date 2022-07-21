LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Western Hills High School student Josh Scott made the top 10 list for best teen mullet in the United States, according to a report by LEX 18.
The Frankfort teenager has been growing out his hair for the last two and a half years.
"My mom said 'no' at first," Scott said. "Then I found some pictures of my dad with a mullet and said, 'What about this?' and she said, 'Well, I guess you can get one.'"
Scott entered the USA Mullet Championships and doesn't want to lose by a hair.
As his hair continued to grow, he says his mom conditioned herself to love his appearance.
"A lot of people like it, some people tell me to cut it all the time," he said. "A lot of people tell me to cut it, a lot of people tell me to keep it. I keep it. I don't listen to them."
Scott says if he loses, he'll rinse, repeat and enter again.
But he says if he wins, he'll donate some of it to his church. Voting will be available online soon.
