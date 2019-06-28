LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana American Water customers will soon be paying more money every month.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved two increases in the next year. The first increase is nearly two percent, and means average customers will pay about 34 extra cents each month. The new rate takes effect July 1.
A second increase of nearly six percent is set to take effect in May 2020. That will mean an increase of about $2 a month for the average customer.
Indiana American Water says it needed to increase the rate because it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in water systems across the state.
