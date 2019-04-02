JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Speed limits are increasing on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana, and new signs are going into place.
Indiana State Police in Sellersburg posted a picture on Twitter of Indiana Department of Transportation workers. They were on Interstate 65 in Clark County on Tuesday taking down 55 mile-per-hour speed limit signs and replacing them with 65 mile-per-hour signs.
Drivers will notice the higher speed limits on the northbound side at the 8 mile marker. The change should be complete on both sides of the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.
Change is in the air...@INDOTSoutheast is currently changing the speed limit on I-65 in Clark County. #SlowDown and #MoveOver for crews today and EVERYDAY. pic.twitter.com/7oiXFlXSDM— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) April 2, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.