JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Speed limits are increasing on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana, and new signs are going into place.

Indiana State Police in Sellersburg posted a picture on Twitter of Indiana Department of Transportation workers. They were on Interstate 65 in Clark County on Tuesday taking down 55 mile-per-hour speed limit signs and replacing them with 65 mile-per-hour signs.

Drivers will notice the higher speed limits on the northbound side at the 8 mile marker. The change should be complete on both sides of the interstate on Tuesday afternoon.

