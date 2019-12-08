LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extra security can be expected at Highland Middle School throughout the week after a note was found referencing a potential threat against the school.
In a letter to parents, the principal said a note was found containing a possible threat, and while it is not currently considered credible, it is being taken seriously.
The school will have added security as well as K-9 sweeps of the school grounds in the morning and evening.
