LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people will line Baxter Avenue and Bardstown Road on Saturday for the 50th St. Patrick's Parade, dressed head to toe in green.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians' St. Patrick's Parade in Louisville starts at 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Baxter Avenue before ending at Windsor Place. Bars, especially Molly Malone's, O'Shea's and Flanagan's — the so-called Irish Triangle — are preparing for big business.
"We have what we call the Irish Triangle here on Baxter Avenue, and I don't see O'Shea's or Molly Malone's as competition," said Drew Borgmann, owner of Flanagan's Ale House. "We're all kind of one big family. We just one to see each other succeed, especially this weekend."
The Outlook Inn plans to have a Guinness pop-up pub in the parking lot to maximize the experience for parade-goers.
Most businesses will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, but owners said if you want a good spot close to the parade route, you should come dressed in your finest Irish attire and get in line even earlier in the morning. The Ancient Order of Hibernians said 120,000 people are expected to attend.
"I just really like that everybody gets along. Everybody wants to be Irish for that little bit of time," said John O'Dwyer, with the Ancient Order of Hibernians. "Everybody drops all the pretenses and just look at each other and 'Hey, how are you doing,' and having a great time. ... It's probably one of the most beautiful times of the year."
