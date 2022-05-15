LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Highlands Community Ministries held its 25th annual Empty Bowls soup and chili cook-off Sunday.
Typically held in fall – the organization delayed the event due to the pandemic.
Several competitors joined the cook-off this year. People were also able to enjoy live music, drinks, and could enter for a number of raffle prizes.
Empty Bowls raises funding to support the organization's food pantry.
"We are still seeing a lot of people needing food assistance," Executive Director Troy Burden said. "The food pantry has been very busy and we're continuing to see that with gas and grocery prices on the rise."
New this year at Highlands Community Ministries is the "gallery for good" which runs through June 18. Half the profit from artwork sold goes to area non-profits.
