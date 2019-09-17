LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many residents of the Highlands are frustrated with the street repairs being made after Google Fiber pulled out of Louisville.
When Google ended its services this spring, it damaged many roads in areas where fiber had been installed. The company paid Louisville more than $3 million in an exit deal for the mess left behind.
Since then, Metro Public Works has worked to fix the trenches that run along the sides of roads where fiber once was. The small trenches are only a few inches deep, but weather has caused the streets to further crack, leaving behind more damage.
Public Works said in a statement that it's currently working on three possible repairs to Highlands roadways right now:
- Type 1 repair will consist of removal of fiber from the roadway and crack sealing.
- Type 2 will consist of removal of fiber from the roadway and then mill and repave over the fiber trench.
- Type 3 repairs will consist of removal of fiber from the roadway and then full mill and pave of the street.
“I don’t like the way it looks," said Kevin O'Connell, whose road hasn't been touched. "I’m trying to make my house look nice. I don’t want to be the eyesore of the neighborhood."
Roads like O'Connell's look even worse than they did when Google ripped its services out of the ground in the first place. He still hasn't been contacted by Public Works, or anyone else, about what kind of repair he'll get or when it will happen.
“I don’t know if this street is ever going to be paved,” he said.
A few streets over lives Bob Meyer, whose road just received a Type 2 repair. Only the sides of the road are paved to cover the trenches left behind. Meyer isn't keen on how it looks.
“I mean it’s a different colored street," he said. "Like why are they patching all the way up and down here? ... It’s definitely an eyesore."
WDRB News asked Public Works if this was just a temporary fix until the roads could be fully repaved. A spokesperson responded with this statement:
"Public Works is focused on repairing the functionality of the roadways to be that or better than what it was before trenches were installed. Paving in the Highlands area is estimated to be complete in the next 1-2 months."
Meyer isn't happy that some roads received complete re-pavement and others, like his, did not.
“I thought they got enough money from Google to do the whole job, but apparently they didn’t get enough money or else they’re using the money someplace else,” he said.
Metro Councilwoman Barbra Sexton-Smith thinks the $3 million given to Louisville wasn't enough to repave every road. However, she suggests that repaving everything is what needs to happen.
“We should do the same type of process regardless of where it is in Jefferson County," she said. "I believe we should require that the complete roadway be put back together and not just patch and repair.”
Sexton-Smith represents parts of the Portland neighborhood that were also damaged by Google Fiber's exit. Portland hasn't been repaired at all, but Public Works said there's a chance that could start this fall, and if not, paving would begin in the spring and take 1-2 months to complete.
Copyright 201 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.