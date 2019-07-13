LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Proponents of a new exhibit at a local tattoo parlor say it mixes gay pride with art and expression.
The exhibit at Prophecy Ink Tattoo Studio and Fine Art Gallery, a business in the Highlands, is called "Out of my Head and Back to Life" and showcases artists Mel Taylor and Patrick Gittings.
At the event Saturday night, the Fairness Campaign teamed up with Prophecy Ink to offer tattoos of an equals sign, considered by the LGBTQ community as a symbol of equality.
The tattoos were $20 and half of the proceeds went to the campaign's mission.
"We've sold a lot of stuff," said Juanita Mondragon, the event organizer. "There is a lot of stuff to see and you get a tattoo -- an equality tattoo -- something that symbolizes something that is so important to so many people."
Organizers say the event was so successful another event is being planned for later this fall.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.