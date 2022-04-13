LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-area EMT is fighting for his life, and now, the community is rallying by his side.
Sean Colyer was hired as a full-time EMT for the Highview Fire Protection District in January 2021. He has served as a volunteer firefighter for the Shelby County Fire Department and has been a member of the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS.
But Colyer needs a liver transplant or he's going to die.
His health issues began sometime around May 2015, about a month after he responded to a massive early morning fire that destroyed a building at GE's Appliance Park. At the time, Colyer was 18 years old and working as a volunteer firefighter. Since then, he's been hospitalized several times due to complications from his liver.
"My body is looking at my liver as a foreign object and trying to reject it," he said.
Colyer said he was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis. He said he's had it since he was a kid but that his doctors suspect it was worsened after breathing in toxic chemicals while battling the GE fire.
"Nothing affected me that day," he said. "It was more like a couple weeks after that when it really started hitting me and having to go to the hospital. I was really jaundice, really nauseous. I just felt very sick, didn't want to do anything and very tired."
His condition worsened in November 2021 when he was hospitalized again, this time from complications brought on by COVID-19. Since then, he's been off work and trying to regain his health.
Colyer is currently on the transplant list to receive a new liver and said he's been taking the last seven years, one day at a time.
"It feels like it happened yesterday," he said. "Knowing it's been that long, I wouldn't have thought that. It definitely changed my life completely, but I wouldn't change a single thing about what I've done."
His first responder community has been rallying around him to raise money so he can support his fiancée and two children.
"I'm still processing what's going on," Colyer said. "It's been a lot of ups and downs, for sure. My ultimate goal is to always make sure my kids are taken care of."
On March 25, the Highview Fire Protection District hosted a benefit at New View Bar & Grill, and the Louisville Metro Police Department took up a collection last week. Together, the departments raised over $4,700 to help support Colyer's medical expenses.
"I would have never thought I had this much support, and what I've gone through and after seeing what I've been through and their support, it's really helped a lot," he said. "Definitely, the support they've showed makes me want to come back every day and hopefully that day will come."
To make a donation to Colyer, contact Highview Fire Station 1 by calling 502-239-3561.
