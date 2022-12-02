LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular holiday festival was in jeopardy because they couldn't pay their bills.
That's because Louisville Metro is behind on paying invoices to vendors and non-profits.
Last month, WDRB News reported that this is due to problems with the city's transition to a new payroll processing system, Workday.
The Office of Management and Budget told a Metro Council committee that there was a backlog created during the switch, and the department is understaffed.
At the meeting, they reported 5,000 invoices still needed to be processed. On Friday, the mayor's office told WDRB News they are now 7,000 behind.
Fern Creek Highview Community Ministries is one of those organizations still waiting for payment. Their community partner, Highview Business Association, was in the same situation until recently.
The association organizes the annual Highview Holiday Festival, which was in serious financial trouble. Kimberly Rosenblatt says they had already dipped into funds for the fall festival, and worried about affording the cost of the Holiday Fest.
"We were literally scrambling because we thought we were gonna have to cancel," Rosenblatt said. "So it was a little scary this year when two weeks ago, we didn’t have our funding yet. It was approved for funding in August.”
She says a push from Metro Councilman James Peden (R-23) helped get the $7,000 and change needed to put on the festival.
However, at this moment, many other entities that do work with Metro Government are waiting for payment.
"It's very concerning," Metro Council President David James (D-6) said.
James says this problem at OMB is even impacting some city employees are waiting for paychecks.
"Not only do they need to feed their families, they have to provide holiday for their families and Christmas for their children," James said.
WDRB News reached out to the mayor's office Friday afternoon to see how OMB is making progress to address the issue.
A spokesperson said that OMB has taken steps to hire four temporary personnel and are in various stages of posting and hiring three existing permanent positions. OMB is also holding internal trainings.
"It's very important that the current mayor resolves this issue before we change to a new administration," James said.
