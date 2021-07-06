LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of a highway in Bullitt County is being named after a law enforcement officer.
Lt. Scotty McGaha, of Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, will be honored with a section of Highway 44 in Shepherdsville named after him.
The stretch of Highway 44 goes from Bullitt Central High School to downtown Shepherdsville.
In a Facebook post, McGaha's sister said state Rep. Russell Webber in the Kentucky General Assembly and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet made it happen.
An official ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Friday in the fiscal court room in the Bullitt County courthouse.
McGaha died at the age of 69 from a heart attack in January 2020.
