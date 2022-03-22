LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hiker fell 30 feet at Red River Gorge and had to be rescued.
The hiker was attempting to climb up the rock scramble to get to Indian Staircase. Powell County Search Rescue said after the hiker reached the top of the scramble, he or she fell back down 30 feet and bounced off the rocks of the scramble.
Emergency crews went into the woods to find the hiker, who needed be carried out. A helicopter then flew the patient to a trauma center.
Rescuers said the patient is expected to make a full recovery.
