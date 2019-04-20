LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Lemonade stands are typically seen set up in the summer months – but rain Saturday didn’t stop a Hillview boy from helping out his local police department.
Setting up shop outside the FiveStar Food Mart on Hillview Boulevard, Oliver Witherington, 6, sat next to his donation jar and pitcher of lemonade for three hours.
“Cause I want to help kids” he told WDRB while covered in a poncho. The Overdale Elementary student poured and handed out lemonade to dozens of people in the chilly weather.
The money Oliver raised will be used to buy stuffed animals for officers to keep in their cars so they can be handed out to children during traumatic events or whenever they need to feel comfort.
“If they don’t want some then they give us money and then we’re going to give them to police and we’re going to give them to little kids,” Witherington said.
One by one people stopped by, putting cash into the jar – some people not wanting lemonade went out of their way to go to the gas station to see Witherington.
The Hillview Police Department wanted to personally show their gratitude to Oliver, who held a similar fundraiser last year to raise money for Christmas gifts.
“Thank you for everything you are doing for us, OK?” one officer told said as she placed money in the donation jar.
Although he is only six, Oliver already has his sights set on the future and – no surprise – he wants to be a police officer.
“I think he’s done pretty well today. He is a special kid,” said Oliver’s grandma, Rebekah Witherington. “We’ve been given so much ... more than what we are worthy, so we’re going to give it back.”
In the three hours of selling lemonade, Oliver raised nearly $950.
Related:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.