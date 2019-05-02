HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hillview councilwoman accused of stealing money from a charity fish fry has resigned.
The Hillview City Clerk said Councilwoman Jo-Ann Wick submitted her letter of resignation.
Police said she was caught on surveillance video stealing money from a fish fry for Relay for Life. Police said an allegation of Wick stealing $200 launched the investigation. Wick can be seen on surveillance video taking two $20 bills and trying to cover it up. Investigators looked through hours of video.
Wick was charged with theft and official misconduct and took a plea deal where she'll avoid jail time. She has to pay $240 in restitution.
She had been on the council for 14 years.
The clerk said the council has 30 days to nominate someone for Wick's seat, or Gov. Matt Bevin will appoint someone.
At a Special Business Meeting on April 29, Wick's resignation letter was read to council members. Below is a copy of her plea:
Wick has not returned calls for comment.
