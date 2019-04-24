LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hillview city councilwoman is charged with theft and official misconduct.
Police say longtime councilwoman Jo-Ann Wick was caught on surveillance video stealing money from a fish fry for Relay for Life.
The fish frys are put on by the city for various charities.
Investigators say city staff and some council members alleged Wick was stealing from the events and notified the Mayor. Police started looking into the case this month and set up a camera.
They say Wick stole $20 bills from the cash register and tried to cover it up.
She couldn't be reached for comment.
