LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
According to a news release, Jackson Levi Parker was last seen just after midnight Sunday morning.
He is described as having hazel eyes, brown hair, weighing 110 pounds and being 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue plaid pajama pants.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillview Police Department at (502) 955-6806 or dispatchers at (502) 543-7074.
