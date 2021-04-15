LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police say they're still looking for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Bullitt County youth football and cheer program, but the community -- including one local attorney -- is already stepping forward to help the beleaguered program.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Charles "Randy" Boggs.
Police say as Chairman of the Overdale Chiefs Youth Football league, Boggs used his league credit card to make purchases at Lowes and Kroger in January and February and made over $6,500 in ATM withdrawals.
He's accused of stealing over $8,000 total from the league that cut the cheer season short for the teams because they didn't have the money.
He'll be charged with theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
The Overdale Chiefs created a GoFundMe page that has already raised over $6,000, with $5,000 of that money coming from attorney Darryl Isaacs.
To donate to the GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.