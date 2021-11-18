LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police officers have been busy investigating a new crime for the small city — carjackings — and investigators said almost all of them involve guns and kids.
Hillview Police said nearly all of the recent carjackings happened in an area near the Brooks exit off Interstate 65. Investigators said many of the suspects are juveniles who have been dumping previously stolen vehicles from Louisville and then stealing others from Hillview.
"The danger is that we have a very irrational person making very adult decisions and committing very adult crimes," Hillview Police Detective Chris Boone said. "And the community is getting tired of it."
Boone leads the investigations into the carjackings. He said the crimes typically happen after 8 p.m. The victims are usually alone, he said, adding that the suspects are quick to get out of town after committing the crime. But twice, Hillview Police officers have been able to catch them during car chases.
Hillview Police said it has investigated seven carjackings this year since July, some at gunpoint. The crimes occurred at hotels like the Hampton Inn, gas stations like the Pilot Truck Stop or parking lots.
That's a 100% increase for city that has never had a carjacking reported, and Mahoney said he fears as the community becomes more aware, the carjackings will escalate into shootings where a victim or suspect gets seriously hurt.
He said the department has made two arrests, including a 14-year-old, and is seeing a trend of where they're coming from.
"To date, every suspect we have arrested, every suspect we have developed, is coming from the Louisville Metro area," Mahoney said. "I'm definitely not casting blame on that agency. Nationwide, agencies are having a hard time with hiring and retention, and when an agency is understaffed, it creates a situation where the department is more reactive than proactive."
He said it is a vicious cycle of kids stealing cars in Louisville then going to Hillview, ditching the car, stealing another and going somewhere else. Sometimes, the crimes happen all within a few hours making it difficult for police to catch up. Police said there is no doubt the kids are committing other crimes in between the carjackings.
The Hillview Police Department is working with investigators from Louisville Metro Police, the FBI and other agencies. Hillview said LMPD is a great help when it comes to processing cars. So far, Hillview Police has recovered all of the stolen vehicles and has several leads on suspects.
Detectives said they have been able to help close some LMPD carjacking cases as well with their own cases. One in particular was involved with a non-fatal shooting.
To avoid becoming a victim, police said be aware of your surroundings, back into parking spots and always leave several feet between you and a stopped car in order to quickly escape if needed.
