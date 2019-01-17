CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new hotel is now officially open in Clarksville.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon at the Home2 Suites by Hilton on Leisure Way in Clarksville. That's near I-65, between Veterans Parkway and Lewis and Clark Parkway.
The hotel features 105 suites. Each one has a fully equipped kitchen and a living room area.
Officials say the new hotel employs about 17 people full-time.
Hilton says it decided to open a new hotel in Clarksville because of the booming economy in southern Indiana.
