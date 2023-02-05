LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While music played at the Kentucky Center, artwork took center stage on Sunday afternoon.
Hispanic and Latin artists gathered in the lobby for a traveling exhibit called Our Kentucky Home. The event in downtown Louisville was presented by the Kentucky Arts Council.
"It's amazing to see all the different not only media, but also the cultural backgrounds and age backgrounds come together at this one showcase," said Mark Brown, Kentucky Arts Council Folk and Traditional Arts Director.
The Kentucky Center is one of seven venues during a year-long tour across the state showcasing 20 Latin artists and their works.
The showcase had artwork from painting, photography, textiles and several other mediums on display. The artists talked with guests about their impact on art and culture in Kentucky.
"It means so much to me because now I feel like we are getting recognized as a Latin artist because people can see a little bit of our culture and it is an amazing feeling," artist Clay Mata said.
The Arts Council is planning a similar event in the future that will showcase the work of local Asian artists.
