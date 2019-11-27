LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can own a piece of baseball history -- if you have close to $1 million lying around.
The Louisville Slugger that Babe Ruth used to hit his 500th home run is on the auction block.
Ruth became the first player to hit the 500 mark back in 1929.
"Five hundredth home run is a big big category, obviously, in the baseball market -- and Babe Ruth is the charter member," said Dave Kohler, president and CEO of SCP Auctions. "He started that in, in Aug. 11, 1929. This is the bat he used to hit that home run."
Ruth gave the bat to a friend in New York back in the 1940s. That man's son kept the bat in a closet, until now.
It's gone through an extensive authentication process and is expected to bring well over $1 million.
People can bid on the bat online through Dec. 14.
