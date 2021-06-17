LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is about to get a makeover.
A $500,000 grant will help rehabilitate the Bourgard College of Music and Art on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The money comes from the National Park Service to help preserve civil rights history.
This college was the first art school in Louisville for black children. It closed in 2017.
Crews will renovate and repair the inside and outside of the building.
The city wants to use the building to create art and music spaces for children.
