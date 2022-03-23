CARROLLTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Carrollton is nothing but a pile of rubble after three days of fighting against the elements.
The Siersdofers Building caught fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Fire crews responded to the scene and thought they completely extinguished the fire. But the city said it caught fire again around 5:30 a.m. The structure was deemed unstable, and on Wednesday the city's building inspector said one of the walls collapsed from a gust of wind.
"It’s really going to be strange," said Carrollton Mayor Dwight Louden. "Its been there 130 years.”
Louden said the Siersdofers Building was built in 1891. Two businesses, Maguana's Unique Gifts and Décor and Artful Gifts Etc. have both lost everything, according to Louden.
Clean up first. Crews are cleaning up the debris from a wall that collapsed of this destroyed building in downtown Carrollton. The building caught fire Monday, then Tuesday. Unfortunately it’s all going to come down tonight. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/lbuFyGG7tU— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 23, 2022
On Wednesday around 4 p.m. all that was left of the inside of the building were parts of the upstairs apartment floors, barely hanging on. For the outside, only a few parts of the walls.
"You don't see these very often, maybe once every 20 years," said Carrollton's building inspector Robert Hoffman. "You hope to never see them, but it is pretty devastating."
When the wall fell, bricks and debris littered a closed off the street. Hoffman said no one was injured in the fire, or from the wall collapsing.
"When they do fall you could see over here those bricks are like projectiles and they fly pretty far," said Hoffman.
Construction crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. to demolish the building.
The city will finish up cleaning the debris and clear the streets to reopen by Thursday. As for what's next for the land, that will be up to the property owner.
"We still got a lot of work to do," said Louden.
Louden said one business already plans to relocate down the street, and hopes the second one will return as well.
As for the six apartments, Hoffman said many of them have already found temporary housing. The Red Cross came in on Monday to help as well.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.