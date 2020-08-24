LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Louisville church that once hosted Martin Luther King Jr. will receive major repairs thanks to a $950,000 grant.
Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, at 912 W. Chestnut Street, will receive repairs to its roof, gutters, brick and foundation. The plan also also calls for refurbishing the historic windows.
The church, built in 1884, was designed by Louisville architect Henry Wolters in the Gothic Revival style. In April 1961, King lectured at Quinn Chapel on desegregation in front of more than 1,000 people.
The church’s role in the civil rights movement convinced the African American Civil Rights Grant Program to approve the funding, according to a news release from Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4, whose district includes the church.
The AACR supports “the survey, documentation, interpretation and preservation” of sites associated with the equal rights movement. The dollars come from the Historic Preservation Fund, which is funded by revenue from offshore oil and gas leases. It is administered by the National Park Service.
“For more than 130 years, Quinn Chapel has been a historic marker of the changing times in Louisville," Sexton Smith Said. "Its unique design will now show future generations that the road of justice and social equality is a never ending goal that we all must strive to achieve.”
The building is owned by the YMCA of Greater Louisville, which bought it in 2002 to expand its Chestnut Street campus.
