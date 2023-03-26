LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new historical marker honoring the Tuskegee Airmen was unveiled in Richmond, Kentucky.
The historic aviators were the first group of African Americans to successfully complete their training and serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. They served as pilots, navigators and bombardiers.
More than 900 men trained at Tuskegee from 1940 to 1946. About 450 deployed overseas and 150 lost their lives in training or combat.
The marker features a mural of First Lt. Frank D. Walker, a fighter pilot from Madison County, along with photos of six other airmen.
In recent years the Tuskegee Airmen have been the subject of books, movies and documentaries highlighting their courage in the air and the doubts they faced on the ground because of their race. In 2007 a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award from Congress, was issued to recognize their "unique military record that inspired revolutionary reform in the Armed Forces."
Walker was one of the recipients of the medal in 2007.
