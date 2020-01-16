LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historical marker was unveiled Thursday morning outside the gym where Muhammad Ali learned to box.
The marker is at the front steps of Columbia Gym at Spalding University on South Fourth Street. Ali's new, red bicycle was stolen there when he was just 12 years old. He reported the theft to the police officer who told Ali he couldn't "whup" the thief until he learned to fight.
Officer Joe Martin introduced Ali to boxing.
A red bicycle hangs over the entrance to the gym, and Spalding changed the name back to Columbia Gym two years ago.
The marker is being dedicated one day before what would have been Ali's 78th birthday.
"That sense of striving, sense of passion, sense of wanting to make the world better is what he stood for," said Tori Murden McClue, president of Spalding University. "And he wasn't just 'The Greatest.' He was 'The Greatest of all Time!'"
Columbia Gym is now home to Spalding's Division III volleyball and men's and women's basketball teams.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.