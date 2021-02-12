LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-area horse trainer said he "breathed a sigh of relief" after the Kentucky House of Representatives voted Thursday night to legalize historical racing.
The House narrowly passed the bill, 55-38, just days after it squeaked past the Senate.
“It meant everything to us,” said Tom Drury of the Skylight Training Center in Goshen.
Drury has had his share of victories in 30 years of training horses, including 2020 Kentucky Derby contender Art Collector. But he said the passage of the bill legalizing historical racing was a big win.
“I think it was a win for the entire state,” he said, adding that the billions of dollars from by the slot-like machines at race tracks will keep Kentucky's horse industry running and thousands of people employed.
“I've got 30 employees here, and they have families, and they rely on me to stay in business to feed their families, and I rely on race tracks to stay in business to keep all that moving."
Drury admitted that he had doubts during the nearly three-hour debate on the House floor as lawmakers railed against expanded gambling and Churchill Downs.
“There's a lot of families in America that have been torn apart because of gambling,” said Rep. Chris Fugate, a Republican from Chavies.
“I think it is about greed from a greedy industry and a greedy corporation,” said Rep. David Hale, a Republican from Wellington.
Drury personally lobbied for the bill but said he's never even played one of historical racing machines. He said, for him, it was about promoting racing, not gambling
“I share a lot of the same morals that they share and agree with them on a lot of things, but I can't agree with them on this,” Drury said.
The Family Foundation of Kentucky, which successfully challenged historical racing in court, lost the battle in the legislature.
“We won the argument, but we lost the fight,” policy analyst Martin Cothran said. “I think we saw the influence of big money in politics.”
The foundation believes a constitutional amendment is required to legalize historical racing. Cothran said the organization has not decided whether to go back to court.
In the meantime, Gov. Andy Beshear said he will sign the bill.
“I'll sign it as soon as it gets to my desk,” Beshear told WDRB News.
Drury said that could not be soon enough.
“I wish I could take it to him myself,” he said, laughing.
Drury, who personally lobbied for the bill, said he is anxious to put politics behind and get back to winning on the racetrack.
"We're known for being the horse racing capitol of the world, and we need to get ourselves back at the head of the table," he said. "This as certainly a good step."
