LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hodgenville Police accused a middle school student of selling underage children's nude selfies.
LaRue County Superintendent David Raleigh said the district is currently working with police. However, he said parents should also keep a close eye on their children.
"This is not something that is just isolated to LaRue County," he said. "You're gonna find that has taken place in communities all over the state as well as the nation."
Police said officers interviewed several kids at both LaRue County High and Middle schools. They later charged a middle school student with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
"HPD will not tolerate this type of behavior and will charge anyone found to be selling children's nude photos regardless of age," Hodgenville Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Raleigh said the district is going to start educating families about the dangers of these behaviors.
"It's not like we aren't doing things on our end to discourage this kind of behavior," Raleigh said." But, you know, we only have jurisdiction over these kids when they are in our buildings. After they leave us, there's not a lot that we can do. That's why we try to change the behavior by educating and informing. So we'll take that route and see what happens."
