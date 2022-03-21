INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor on Monday signed a bill eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision came after the measure faced intense opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that embraced what has become a conservative cause across the country.
In signing the repeal, Holcomb went against the vocal opposition of his state police superintendent to the further loosening of the state’s lenient firearms laws.
The permit repeal, called “constitutional carry” by gun-rights supporters in reference to the Second Amendment, was criticized by major law enforcement groups who argued eliminating the permit system would endanger officers by stripping them of a screening tool for quickly identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have guns.
Twenty-one other states already allow residents to carry handguns without permit — and Ohio’s Republican governor signed a similar bill last week.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter joined leaders of the state’s Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs association and county prosecutors association in speaking out against the change.
Carter, wearing his state police uniform, stood in the back of the Senate chamber as the bill was being debated. He said after the vote that approval of the measure “does not support law enforcement — period.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.