LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation Tuesday that will give businesses and schools COVID-19 liability protections.
Senate Bill 1 would only allow lawsuits to be filed against business when "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct" can be proved.
“The pandemic has affected Hoosier businesses, schools and others in ways no one could have foreseen just one year ago," Holcomb said in a statement Thursday. "Most Hoosier businesses and other organizations are making good faith attempts to protect their customers and employees, because it is the right thing to do and it makes for better business in the long run."
Holcomb thanked lawmakers for quickly passing the law.
