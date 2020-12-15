LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Food, books and toys — it's all part of a holiday market designed to help some local families.
U of L, Pepsi, the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation and Kroger partnered to put on a holiday market for J.B. Atkinson Academy students and their families on Tuesday.
Families had their temperatures checked and had to wear masks before entering the market on the KFC Yum! Center plaza.
Students got to listen to U of L women's basketball players read while their families shopped.
Adults were able to pick a toy donated by Mattel, and got two bags of pre-packaged food and a voucher for a holiday meal.
"What's not lost on me is the human connection piece," said Mike Losey, principal J.B. Atkinson Elementary. "In our current reality, we don't see each other. You know this is the first time I've met some of our students and some of our parents. For me personally, what a great day to connect with families. Our job is relationships, our job is people, and we've been missing that."
Families were able to write messages to leave on a thank-you board.
