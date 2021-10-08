LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday pop-up shop in Westport Village reopens Friday.
The Work the Metal pop-up shop reopens Oct. 8. It's open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"A lot of people found it convenient," said Jack Mathis, co-owner of Work the Metal. "We have people calling all the time asking, 'Are you going to have a pop-up again at West Village?' Because it is convenient for a lot of people just to drive closer here and just pick up a gift. We still wrap things in our holiday gift boxes, our blue boxes that people love, and we have our blue bags as well."
Located next to Playthings Toy Shoppe in Westport Village, Work the Metal will feature holiday décor, clothing, jewelry and local items.
"Their pop-up shop is a great place to discover unique gifts for everyone on your list," Carmen Schreiber, marketing associate for Westport Village, said in a news release.
