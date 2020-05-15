LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Holiday World officials plan to open to the public June 17.
The theme park in Santa Clause, Indiana says it will open on June 17 at 50% capacity. In place of reservations, the park will sell date-specific tickets online and officials ask that all Guests come with a ticket in hand to make sure they can enter.
Select days are reserved for Passholders before the park opens to the public.
June 14: Platinum Season Passholders
June 15: Platinum Season Passholders and Season Passholders
June 16: Platinum Season Passholders, Season Passholders, and Summer Fun Card Passholders may visit
June 17: Open to those who have purchased tickets online
“We want to make sure everyone who shows up gets to enter the park,” says Park President Matt Eckert. “While we know some complexities are going to be necessary, we want to try to keep this process as simple as possible. If you have a Season Pass or a ticket with the date on it, you're all set to come enjoy the parks. It’s that simple.”
As part of the phased reopening plan, officials plan to open Holiday World first, then open Splashin’ Safari no later than July 4.
Holiday World’s is also debuting a new virtual queuing system this summer. Guests will use the inLine Reservation System to enter the queue from their smartphone, then return and wait just 5-15 minutes in a physical queue. Those who don’t have smartphones, or choose not to use their smartphones will be able to use a barcoded wristband.
The park is also adding 90 Hand “Santatizer” Stations and crews will increase sanitation at high-touch point areas, including attractions
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved