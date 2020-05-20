LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is looking to hire 250 additional employees to help with its new inLine Reservation System and support it enhanced cleaning procedures due to COVID-19.
"We’re excited to have a reason to add 250 jobs for this season. We know this has been a difficult time for a lot of families, and we're excited to add job opportunities this year," Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President Matt Eckert said in a news release.
Some of the duties of the extra workers will be to staff additional "Santatizer" stations and oversee the park's virtual queuing solution, the inLine Reservation System.
Holiday World employees 18 and over make $10 per hour, and receive discounts on food and merchandise, as well as a season pass. Employee Transportation is also available, although face coverings will be required on the bus.
The Employee Transportation Program offered this year is for seasonal employees who would not otherwise have a ride to work. Available for a small fee, bus rides will be offered from Evansville, Newburgh, Boonville, Lynnville, Haubstadt, Huntingburg, Jasper, Ferdinand, Leopold, and Tell City, Indiana, plus Owensboro, Kentucky.
In addition to the new positions, Holiday World still needs bus drivers, food and beverage and attractions attendants, morning cleanup staff. Job seekers can be as young as 14. Visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application. Please email hr@holidayworld.com or call 812-937-5252 with employment questions.
Unable to open on schedule on May 2, the park held a virtual opening day. Park officials now hope to open by mid-June. According to a news release, the Santa Claus amusement park is now scheduled to open on June 17, and Splashin' Safari is set to open on or before July 4.
