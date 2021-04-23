LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is still looking for more help this summer.
The amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana, sent representatives to Indiana Tech in Jeffersonville on Friday as the park tries to hire around 800 more workers.
People were hired on the spot for the event that lasted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For the first time, Holiday World will offer a shuttle in New Albany to take workers to and from the amusement park.
"This year, we extended our bus system to New Albany," said Michaela Guice, human resources administrator with Holiday World. "We already had this employee transportation in place to areas like Evansville and Owensboro. We started thinking that this area New Albany, Jeffersonville, it's the same distance to Holiday World as it is from Owensboro and the Evansville area."
Every employee will get a free season pass. To apply, click here.
