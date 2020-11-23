LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World's newest ride is being hailed as one of the best new attractions in 2020.
The Cheetah Chase has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best new attractions in 2020.
The Santa Claus, Indiana, amusement park is asking the public to vote for the ride in its "Christmas came early sweepstakes," and offering a chance to win a family getaway if you do.
"First of all, we never want to miss a chance to thank our fans for supporting us this summer. It meant the world to us that people continued to visit us even in the middle of a pandemic," Holiday World officials wrote in a blog post Monday.
If you vote, you have the chance to win four tickets to the park next year and two nights in a holiday cottage at Lake Rudolph Campground.
You can enter on Holiday World's website daily through Saturday, Dec. 28. The winner will be chosen randomly.
