SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- When Holiday World & Splashin' Safari reopens in June, the amusement park will be using new technology to make sure guests social distance.
Guests will be able to wait in virtual lines when the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park reopens on June 14.
After guests select a ride or attraction, they will be placed in a virtual queue and a countdown will begin. When it's their turn, they will be notified to go to the attraction. When guests arrive at the ride, a park attendant will scan the QR code on the guest's smartphone.
Holiday World CEO Matt Eckert said the virtual lines will allow guests to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We can’t wait to see our guests again, and virtual queuing will help us welcome them back in the safest way possible," Eckert said.
In a news release, the company behind the technology said it will allow Holiday World official to know real-time capacity limits, while also predicting guest flow in the park.
