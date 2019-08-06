LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World will have a major new attraction starting next season.
On Tuesday, the park announced it will have the world's first launched water coaster beginning in 2020.
Park officials posted about the new attraction, called Cheetah Chase, on Holiday World's official Facebook page.
The ride will feature two ProSlide RocketBLAST-powered racing slides, that total more than 1,700 feet of track.
Cheetah Chase will also feature the first-ever "head-to-head dueling zone" on a water coaster, in addition to two "RallyPOINTS," where rafts will sync together.
"Cheetah Chase is the perfect thrill ride for families. The three-person rafts allow families to race face-to-face, and the launch is the first of its kind," boasted Holiday World President Matt Eckert, in a release. "There's nothing like this out there."
The ride costs about $7 million and is the world's first full-circuit racing water coaster. The ride will travel at 30 feet per second. It's highest blast is 27 feet and there are a total of five RocketBLAST sections.
The seats will be toboggan-style and can fit up to three people.
Passengers who are 42 inches tall will be required to ride with a supervising companion. Anyone who rides alone must be 48 inches tall.
Cheetah Chase will be the park's third water coaster joining Mammoth and Wildebeest, which are the world's two longest water coasters.
"With the addition of Cheetah Chase, Splashin' Safari will now be the undisputed Water Coaster Capital of the world," Eckert said.
