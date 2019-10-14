LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program at Holy Cross High School is helping students find a career, sometimes before they even graduate.
"Last year, in the 2018- 2019 school year, was our first official launch of the program,” Holy Cross Principal Danielle Wiegandt said. "We try to pair them with a company or an industry where they have interest. They can get a taste of what they might want to do before they say ‘This is what I'm going to major in,’ or ‘This is what I’m going to go get an apprenticeship in.'"
The Corporate Internship Program is once a week during the school year for all juniors and seniors.
"Communication is something we are finding ... because these are students who have grown up with technology and with phones, we have to be more intentional about their verbal communication skills,” Wiegandt said. “We can't assume kids have those skills.”
Ryan Blakely was one of the first students in the program. He interned at Hellospoke, a technology company in downtown Louisville that specializes in phone service.
Blakely said he was nervous to start, and "didn't really know what to expect."
"They alluded to the deer in the headlights look," Hellospoke CEO David Durik said.
What started as an internship for Blakely became a part-time after school job. Blakely says he graduated high school on a Friday and started working full-time on Monday.
Wiegandt said she had no idea the program would work that fast.
"He said, 'When I get back to school, I have to turn around and go back to Hellospoke,'" Wiegant said. "And I said 'Why do you have to go back there? He said 'Well, I'm working there after school,' and I said 'You are?' And he said, 'Yeah they offered me a part time job.'"
"He would ask more questions and he would be (tinkering) around in ways that were outside the box a little bit,” Durik said.
Blakely went from a high school student working at Papa John's, to an IT professional overnight.
He's now managing this year's batch of Holy Cross interns, and Hellospoke is even footing the bill for him to continue his education.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.