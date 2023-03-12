LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The top local vendors in home and landscaping wrapped up their three-day weekend at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday.
Home, Garden + Remodeling Show returned to Louisville. Since Friday, more than 300 vendors showed off their products to anyone who is looking to enhance or remodel their homes. There were hot tubs, landscaping and lifestyle services offered.
Industry experts said since the housing market has slowed down, more people are stepping away from selling homes and instead working on what they currently have.
"I have noticed we have a lot of remodelers in the show probably more so than in previous years," said Tami Bailey, the show's director. "I think that speaks to people are not necessarily buying new homes right now, they are remodeling current homes."
There were more than 225 experts specializing in outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and home improvement.
Free admission to military personnel, police, fire, first responders and teachers was offered on Sunday.
