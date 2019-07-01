LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a father jumped into action when his 4-year-old son walked into their kitchen Friday night and told him there was a stranger in his bedroom.
According to an arrest report, there really was. It wasn't the boogeyman -- police say it was 25-year-old Lorenzo Woods, who was in the home illegally.
Police say Woods somehow got into the home on Garvin Place, near St. Catherine Street June 28 -- and the 4-year-old boy found him in his bedroom.
After the boy told his father, the man confronted Woods and walked him out of the house and onto the porch before calling police.
Woods allegedly tried to run away, but police caught him at a nearby intersection.
He is charged with second-degree burglary.
