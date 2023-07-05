LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest nonprofits is hoping to expand its blueprint for vulnerable residents.
The Home of the Innocents is asking for the community's help to make it possible.
The nonprofit is launching a campaign to raise funds for a new 50-bed skilled nursing facility to care for residents who age out of its current pediatric facility.
For more than 100 years, the Home of the Innocents has been more than a home for thousands, providing child therapy, foster care, adoption and emergency shelter.
“There is a robust waiting list for the services that we provide and unfortunately over the last several years we have been unable to meet the needs of the children of the community,” said Paul Robinson, CEO of the Home of the Innocents.
Founded in 1880, the 20-acre children's home provides care for medically complex children and helps families in the child welfare system. It's located on East Market Street in NuLu.
“We have been successful because of the community support, so we look forward to gaining that future support to help us grow and expand our mission,” Robinson said.
Leaders with the nonprofit said the new facility would be utilized by young adults ages 21 to 35 who age out of the current pediatric facility.
“There is no appropriate placement for them to go, so when they turn 21, there is no great place for them to discharge to," Robinson said. "We really have a twofold problem, we need to create a solution that is age-appropriate for young adults, but we also need to free up those beds for what was originally intended to be children.”
The organization is considering options for where to place the new facility. The fundraising campaign is expected to last three to four years.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.